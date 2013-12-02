Redevelopment planned for Berdan building - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

It's on the National Register of Historic Places, and a development group, the Berdan LLC, is planning to convert the former warehouse building into 115 apartment units.

Councilman Adam Martinez was opposed to a previous redevelopment plan which called for using $10 million in federal funding, but he supports the new measure to allocate $2 million for the $20 million redevelopment plan.

"They have a lot of stake in this," he said. "They redeveloped the Standart Lofts, so they have a good reputation in our community."

The money would come from the federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program, and Martinez says this would go a long way toward reviving the downtown business climate in Toledo.

"It brings concentration of people we need downtown to help have all the amenities we want downtown, like a small grocery store, a pharmacy," he said.

If approved, 10 of the 115 apartment units would have to be low-to-moderate income rentals. Councilman Rob Ludeman doesn't believe that would sour the deal.

"Low-to-moderate income anymore means a med student, someone who's a professional who hasn't reached a certain pay grade," Ludeman said. "It's part of the rules for the federal dollars to be allocated."

There could also be room for a grocery store and pharmacy.

Council can vote on the measure as early as next week. Martinez hopes construction will begin soon after. 

