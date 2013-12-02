Scott High School situation makes national headlines - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Scott High School situation makes national headlines

Several news outlets across the country covered the events at Scott High School today. 

Student: Ohio boy flashed gun at officer in school (Washington Post)

Police subdue Ohio student armed with pellet gun (Chicago Tribune)

Student in custody after standoff inside Ohio high school, police say (Fox News)

Ohio Teen In Custody After Reports Of Gun In School (Huffington Post)

Police: Ohio boy brought pellet gun to school (San Francisco Chronicle)

Ohio boy brought pellet gun to school: police (Chicago Sun-Times)

High school horror as armed student 'barricades himself in a hallway' after ... (Daily Mail)

 

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 


Powered by Frankly