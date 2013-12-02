Man wanted for felonious assault arrested on Summit Street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man wanted for felonious assault arrested on Summit Street

A man Toledo Police had sought on two counts of felonious assault has been taken into custody.

Police say 28-year-old Gary Graves was arrested on Summit Street Monday morning. Graves was featured on Toledo News Now's Most Wanted Wednesday series and list as one of Toledo's Most Wanted last week.

