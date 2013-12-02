TPD to hold abandoned, forfeited vehicle auction Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

On Saturday at 11 a.m. the Toledo Police Department will hold its fourth and final abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year.

Approximately 80 cars, trucks and motorcycles will be for sale at the Toledo Police Impound Lot located at 198 Dura Avenue. All vehicles will be sold as-is without any warranty and all sales are final. Most will have a salvage title.

Only cash and checks will be accepted, excluding third-party checks. Those paying cash will receive their title at the conclusion of the auction. Those who pay by check will receive their titles by certified mail in about a month. The full purchase of the vehicle must be paid upon completion of the auction.

Anyone interested in bidding on a vehicle must register at the auctioner's trailer starting at 9 a.m. Registration is free, but a photo ID is required.

View the vehicles available for purchase.

Have questions? Call the Vehicle Impound Office at 419-245-3399.

