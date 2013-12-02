Driver charged in deadly turnpike crash arraigned - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver charged in deadly turnpike crash arraigned

Andrew Gans was arraigned Monday morning. Andrew Gans was arraigned Monday morning.
Andrew Gans (Source: Lucas County Jail) Andrew Gans (Source: Lucas County Jail)
(Toledo News Now) -

The man accused of causing a deadly crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving night has been arraigned on charges of vehicular homicide. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Andrew Gans, 24, was traveling between 125 and 150 mph when he slammed into a van. The impact killed an elderly Toledo couple, Wilbur and Margaret McCoy.

Gans was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After a video arraignment Monday morning, he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly