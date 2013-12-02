Elaina Steinfurth's mother, ex-boyfriend indicted for murder

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Angela Steinfurth and Steven King, the mother of east Toledo 1-year-old Elaina Steinfurth and her boyfriend, have both been indicted for murder.

A grand jury indicted Angela Steinfurth on one count of murder Monday. Her ex-boyfriend Steven King was indicted on aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges.

Family members, police and the community spent months searching for Elaina Steinfurth after she was reported missing on June 2, 2013. Police found her body in the garage of King's home on September 5.

An autopsy concluded Elaina suffered numerous broken bones as a result of "non-accidental trauma." The Lucas County Coroner ruled the girl's death a homicide on November 6.

Court documents filed Monday allege King purposely caused baby Elaina's death, and that he tried to destroy evidence of the crime. When it comes to Angela Steinfurth, court documents state her actions contributed to the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

"I assume she's responsible or allegedly responsible for some type of injury the child may have suffered, or that she allowed the injuries caused by Mr. King," explained Jerome Phillips, an attorney who looked over the indictments. He says based on statements of evidence, King is allegedly the primary cause of Elaina's death.



Both King and Steinfurth are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. Phillips says he wouldn't be surprised if pleas are taken and sentencing takes place.

"I think that's probably best for everybody," he said. "All the families involved need this thing done. You need it behind all the families, you know. They've been through a very traumatic experience."

Even before the girl's body was found, police charged King and Steinfurth with obstruction of justice. Those charges were amended on Monday when a grand jury indicted the two on murder charges, and King on the abuse and tampering charges.

In Ohio, a person convicted or aggravated murder could be put to death.

