Ohio police contracts set allowable booze levels

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Some law enforcement contracts across Ohio set allowable alcohol levels for officers on duty.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/17HIMJs ) that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and state park police are among those who can't be disciplined for having blood alcohol levels below .04 percent. Some local agencies in the state have higher permissible levels, while others have zero tolerance on drinking.

Officials say such language has often been in contracts for years.

Union officials say that doesn't mean drinking on duty is condoned, but the level helps safeguard officers who might have taken cough syrup that contains alcohol or were unexpectedly called out to duty.

 

