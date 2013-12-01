Hunters gear up for deer season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local hunters gear up for deer season

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's one of Ohio's most revered traditions.

The state's week long deer gun hunting season begins Monday.

About 420,000 hunters are expected to participate.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife anticipates between 80,000 to 90,000 deer will be bagged during the hunt.

Last year, nearly 87,000 deer were harvested.

"Well, just like anything else, we have to keep the ecosystem balanced and that's a perfect way to do it," said Amanda Hertzfeld of Bass Pro Shops in Rossford.

Hunters flowed into the store over the weekend buying new guns and loading up on ammo.

Scott Pope says you can't beat the upcoming week.

"I just like to be out in nature. I also like getting a freezer-full of good meat," said Mr. Pope.

Ohio ranks 5th nationally in resident hunters.

The sport has an $87 million economic impact on the state through sales of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.

"It's my time for peace and quiet away from factory work," said hunter Scott Wilson.

Chuck Summers enjoys the trips as well.

"It's fun to be out in the wilds and spend time with my sons," said Mr. Summers.

The big change this year is an additional half hour to hunt after sunset.

One thing that never changes is to be safe by wearing required hunter orange clothing.

Finally, deer bag limits continue to be determined by county.

"Obviously, know your regulations in the area. Every county has different regulations. So it's very important to be aware before you decide to just go on out," said Ms. Hertzfeld.

For addition information go to www.wildohio.com.

It's also where hunters can share photos of their deer.

