Local hunters gear up for deer season

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

It's one of Ohio's most revered traditions.

The state's week long deer gun hunting season begins Monday.

About 420,000 hunters are expected to participate.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife anticipates between 80,000 to 90,000 deer will be bagged during the hunt.

Last year, nearly 87,000 deer were harvested.

"Well, just like anything else, we have to keep the ecosystem balanced and that's a perfect way to do it," said Amanda Hertzfeld of Bass Pro Shops in Rossford.

Hunters flowed into the store over the weekend buying new guns and loading up on ammo.

Scott Pope says you can't beat the upcoming week.

"I just like to be out in nature. I also like getting a freezer-full of good meat," said Mr. Pope.

Ohio ranks 5th nationally in resident hunters.

The sport has an $87 million economic impact on the state through sales of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.

"It's my time for peace and quiet away from factory work," said hunter Scott Wilson.

Chuck Summers enjoys the trips as well.

"It's fun to be out in the wilds and spend time with my sons," said Mr. Summers.

The big change this year is an additional half hour to hunt after sunset.

One thing that never changes is to be safe by wearing required hunter orange clothing.

Finally, deer bag limits continue to be determined by county.

"Obviously, know your regulations in the area. Every county has different regulations. So it's very important to be aware before you decide to just go on out," said Ms. Hertzfeld.

For addition information go to www.wildohio.com.

It's also where hunters can share photos of their deer.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.