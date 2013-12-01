Returning airman surprises family at Shorty's Restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Returning airman surprises family at Shorty's Restaurant

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It was an emotional homecoming at a Sylvania restaurant Saturday night, for a local airman returning from Afghanistan.

Senior Airman Dustin Ellison just returned from a nine month tour of duty in Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Dustin's parents, Alan and Tami Ellison didn't think they would be re-united with him until December.

But Dustin came home early and his wife Michelle arranged a surprise re-union with Alan and Tami at Shorty's Restaurant.

His children Gia and Milania also came

The family couldn't be happier.

"Oh my God, it's marvelous. It is marvelous. We've been waiting for too long," said Tami.

Father Alan agreed.

"Long time waiting. I'm glad. Proud that he's home," he said.

While in Afghanistan, Dustin served in the military police with the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

