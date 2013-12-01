Old West End residents open homes for old-fashioned Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Old West End residents open homes for old-fashioned Christmas

Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The holiday season was celebrated Sunday in Toledo's Historic Old West End.

The annual 'Tours de Noel' saw a select group of residents opening up their decorated homes for tours.

The event is sponsored by the group 'Women of the Old West End.'

One of the homes on display was the Ann Manor in the 22-hundred block of Scottwood Avenue.

The house was built in 1929 and has 27 units.

Residents here say living in the Old West End with its Victorian homes is special.

"The people are just amazing. Most of them are interested in architecture in the neighborhood," said Kathleen Newman, who lives in the neighborhood.

Money raised from the tours will be used for various Old West End improvement projects.

