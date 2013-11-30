Head-on crash sends 2 people to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Head-on crash sends 2 people to hospital

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A head on collision in west Toledo Saturday night sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened directly in front of Whitmer High School on Alexis Road around 9:30pm.

Toledo fire officials say one car went left of center and smashed into the other vehicle.

It's believed the first car was attempting to avoid another one that had pulled in front of it from a driveway.

The drivers of each car were taken to the Toledo Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are not available at this time.

Alexis Road was shut down while the wreck was cleaned up.

