Economist challenges idea of aging farmer crisis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Economist challenges idea of aging farmer crisis

By DAVID PITT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Agriculture economists have long warned that aging farmers are staying on their land longer, delaying turnover to a younger generation.

But Ohio State University agriculture economist Carl Zulauf says the fears have been overstated.

Zulauf said in a report last month that history shows there's an influx of young farmers when it's possible to earn a good living. Farm income will likely reach a record $131 billion this year.

Iowa State University economist Mike Duffy still worries that the percentage of farm land held by people older than 75 has increased at an unprecedented pace in the last two decades.

Lindsey Lusher Shute, a 34-year-old farmer from Clermont, N.Y., says getting started has been "incredibly difficult" but she and her husband are slowly making it work.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly