Driver causes 6 car accident in south Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
A drunk driver caused a 6-car accident today in south Toledo Saturday evening.

It happened at the Anthony Wayne Trail and South Street around 6:30PM .

Toledo Police officers say the driver side swiped 3 cars, and rear ended a 4th car. That car hit the car in front of it.

Toledo News Now was on the scene as the driver failed the field sobriety test issued by a Toledo Police officer.

Traffic was down to one lane and was backed up to Western Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported.

