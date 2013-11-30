Personal attention, relaxed atmosphere hallmarks of Small Busine - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Personal attention, relaxed atmosphere hallmarks of Small Business Saturday

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Black Friday is over.

Cyber Monday comes in a few days.

Both events are dominated by big box stores and retailers.

Sandwiched in-between those big shopping days though is Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday packed customers into stores anxious to avoid the hectic crush of mall and big box holiday shopping.

Lady C's was the place to go in downtown Sylvania on Saturday if you were looking for beautiful women's clothing and other accessories.

"Good service. Personal service," said shopper, Sheila Schecht, of her shopping experience.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express during the recession.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local, like Lady C's.

"Service. Friendliness. Supporting the local economy," said Marilyn Reinstein, when asked why she likes to come here.

This is destination shopping at its finest.

American Express reports 34 percent of those surveyed said they participated in Small Business Saturday in the past.

Seventy-seven percent plan to do so again this year.

"Oh they will. We have repeat customers and we've had quite a few new people in today from the surrounding area. And I know they'll come back," said Lady C's owner Candy Sturtz.

Tessa Mossing just opened T.K. Lane's Boutique in downtown Sylvania.

She grew up in Sylvania and believes she can be a successful small business owner here.

"I think we compliment each other. We have quite a variety of businesses down here and each store has their own unique look," said Ms. Mossing.

It's a look that will keep customers coming back through the doors of small business the rest of the year.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly