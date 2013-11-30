Personal attention, relaxed atmosphere hallmarks of Small Business Saturday

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Black Friday is over.

Cyber Monday comes in a few days.

Both events are dominated by big box stores and retailers.

Sandwiched in-between those big shopping days though is Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday packed customers into stores anxious to avoid the hectic crush of mall and big box holiday shopping.

Lady C's was the place to go in downtown Sylvania on Saturday if you were looking for beautiful women's clothing and other accessories.

"Good service. Personal service," said shopper, Sheila Schecht, of her shopping experience.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express during the recession.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local, like Lady C's.

"Service. Friendliness. Supporting the local economy," said Marilyn Reinstein, when asked why she likes to come here.

This is destination shopping at its finest.

American Express reports 34 percent of those surveyed said they participated in Small Business Saturday in the past.

Seventy-seven percent plan to do so again this year.

"Oh they will. We have repeat customers and we've had quite a few new people in today from the surrounding area. And I know they'll come back," said Lady C's owner Candy Sturtz.

Tessa Mossing just opened T.K. Lane's Boutique in downtown Sylvania.

She grew up in Sylvania and believes she can be a successful small business owner here.

"I think we compliment each other. We have quite a variety of businesses down here and each store has their own unique look," said Ms. Mossing.

It's a look that will keep customers coming back through the doors of small business the rest of the year.

