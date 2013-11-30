Auditor offers new options for licensing dogs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Auditor offers new options for licensing dogs

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The Lucas County Auditor's Office is reminding people they will need to license their dogs in the coming year.

Starting in 2014, Lucas County dog owners will be able to buy 1 year tags, 3 year tags or permanent tags for their dogs.

The Auditor's Office says the goal is to simply give dog owners more options when it comes to buying a dog license.

They say some owners may not want the hassle of buying a tag every year and now they will have a choice.

1 year tags will cost $25.00, 3 year tags are $75.00 and permanent tags are $250.

3 year and permanent tags must be purchased directly from the Lucas County Auditor's Office or Lucas County Canine Care and Control (formerly known as the Lucas County Dog Warden).

The Auditor's Office is currently preparing renewal forms to be sent out to Lucas County dog owners.

A complete list of locations where dog owners can buy 1 year tags can be found at www.co.lucas.oh.us/Auditor.

There is also an online renewal system for renewing licenses although the online system will not be fully functional until December 1.

The deadline for obtaining a dog license is January 31, 2014.

Dog owners who fail to license their dog(s) by the January 31 deadline will be charged a penalty of $25.00 per license.

Dog licensing is required by law for any dog over the age of 3 months.

According to the Auditor's website the number of licensed dogs in Lucas County is 61,786 and the number of licensed spayed/neutered dogs in Lucas County is 38,942.

Questions about dog tags should be directed to the Lucas County Auditor's Office, Dog Licensing Department at (419) 213-4341.

