"Slippery substance" causing crashes on High Level Bridge

Toledo Police are responding to reports of multiple crashes on the High Level Bridge at Clayton Street and Summit Street.

Around 2 p.m., 911 dispatchers began to get reports of cars sliding down the bridge due to a "slippery substance."

Police say there is at least one rollover accident, with three people injured.

Police, firefighters and emergency crews are on the scene working to clear out the rollover accident and determine the cause.

Police have shutdown the High Level Bridge. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.