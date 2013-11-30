Man riding bike shot in central Toledo drive-by - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man riding bike shot in central Toledo drive-by

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue in central Toledo.

Police on the scene tell WTOL 11, two males were riding their bicycles home when a car sped by them, firing 5-6 shots.

One of the shooting victims was struck in the leg and later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The other victim was not injured.

Police have not arrested a suspect related to the shooting.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly