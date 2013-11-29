Toledo's first shopping mall, the Spitzer Building, to shut down this weekend

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The countdown is on for the lights being turned off at the Spitzer Building, known as Toledo's first shopping mall.

The building was also Toledo's first steel-framed skyscraper. This weekend, the court-appointed receiver who has been running day-to-day operations will be shutting it down. Bryan Pollock says it'll be a sad day, because of his fond childhood memories.

"My father, we used to deliver dry cleaning here. My grandma used to take me down here," said Pollock.

Even though the building's owner recently paid a hefty property tax bill, there's an on-going civil court case against California businessman Koray Ergur due to a lack of loan payments. Pollock believes the building will be redeveloped sooner rather than later.

"I see very much a resurrection of this coming back, probably in the summer. I think it's going to happen. They just have to find the right people," said Pollock.

Over recent weeks tenants have been relocating. The Lucas County Land Bank has been organizing efforts to regain local control of the building in hopes of attracting a new developer.

