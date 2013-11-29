Toledo's first shopping mall, the Spitzer Building, to shut down - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's first shopping mall, the Spitzer Building, to shut down this weekend

The countdown is on for the lights being turned off at the Spitzer Building, known as Toledo's first shopping mall.

The building was also Toledo's first steel-framed skyscraper. This weekend, the court-appointed receiver who has been running day-to-day operations will be shutting it down. Bryan Pollock says it'll be a sad day, because of his fond childhood memories.

"My father, we used to deliver dry cleaning here. My grandma used to take me down here," said Pollock.  

Even though the building's owner recently paid a hefty property tax bill, there's an on-going civil court case against California businessman Koray Ergur due to a lack of loan payments. Pollock believes the building will be redeveloped sooner rather than later.

"I see very much a resurrection of this coming back, probably in the summer. I think it's going to happen. They just have to find the right people," said Pollock.  

Over recent weeks tenants have been relocating. The Lucas County Land Bank has been organizing efforts to regain local control of the building in hopes of attracting a new developer.

