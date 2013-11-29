Families flock to Christmas tree farm on black Friday

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The aisles were packed and the chain saws buzzing Friday at Wheeler Tree Farm in Whitehouse as hundreds of families spent their day looking for the perfect Christmas tree.

"I'll let the kids decide which one they want," said Allison Schroeder.

For the Schroeder family and so many others in the area, coming to Wheeler Farms is about more than just the tree. It's about tradition.

"We come here every year we live about a block away and it's just a great community place," said Schroeder.

"It's a great kick off to the season," said Jeff Stephens.

It's a season both families, and those at the farm enjoy.

"I think families are realizing it's a fast pace world and if you've got a day to get together and just talk right after thanksgiving it doesn't get any better than that," said Duke Wheeler.

Wheeler says it looks like a lot of people are taking advantage of that.

"We had nothing like this before. This weather is just perfect, it's a busier first day than we've ever had," said Wheeler.

Wheeler says he expects to sell 200 to 300 trees on Friday alone.

For those who did not make it out to Wheeler Farms on Friday, there's still plenty of time to get a tree. The farm is open until December 15. For more information visit http://whitehousetreefarm.com/.

