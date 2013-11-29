Families flock to Christmas tree farm on black Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Families flock to Christmas tree farm on black Friday

The aisles were packed and the chain saws buzzing Friday at Wheeler Tree Farm in Whitehouse as hundreds of families spent their day looking for the perfect Christmas tree.

"I'll let the kids decide which one they want," said Allison Schroeder.

For the Schroeder family and so many others in the area, coming to Wheeler Farms is about more than just the tree. It's about tradition.

"We come here every year we live about a block away and it's just a great community place," said Schroeder.

"It's a great kick off to the season," said Jeff Stephens.  

It's a season both families, and those at the farm enjoy.

"I think families are realizing it's a fast pace world and if you've got a day to get together and just talk right after thanksgiving it doesn't get any better than that," said Duke Wheeler.

Wheeler says it looks like a lot of people are taking advantage of that.

"We had nothing like this before. This weather is just perfect, it's a busier first day than we've ever had," said Wheeler.

Wheeler says he expects to sell 200 to 300 trees on Friday alone.

For those who did not make it out to Wheeler Farms on Friday, there's still plenty of time to get a tree. The farm is open until December 15. For more information visit http://whitehousetreefarm.com/.

