Group proposing to buy Toledo airport launches website

A group hoping to buy Toledo Express Airport from the city has launched a website to help sell their plan.

Dock, Dock David and Benjamin Treece launched ToledoAirports.com this week. The three are hoping to purchase the airport from the city of Toledo.

Toledo Express Airport is owned by the city, but operated by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

