1 shot in central Toledo drive-by

Toledo Police say one person was shot in central Toledo Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder by a shooter inside a van driving past the intersection of Mayville Place and Page Street near Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police say the victim was struck in the shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made in the case.

