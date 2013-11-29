Holidays sparkle at the Toledo Zoo in December

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

No one makes holidays sparkle like your Toledo Zoo, the area's destination for family memories. The fun starts early and lasts all winter long!

All Month Long: Holiday Parties

With exotic venues and a range of sumptuous catering options, your holiday party at the zoo is tailormade to suit your needs. Add a million-plus twinkling lights, a new outdoor ice rink, carolers and everything else that makes the zoo the area's premiere holiday destination, and you have a party like no other.

Dec. 1 – Dec. 31: Lights Before Christmas

The Lights Before Christmas opens at 3 p.m. daily and closes at various times. This year, in addition to more than a million lights and 200 illuminated animal images, plus carolers and ice-carving on selected evenings, the zoo introduces an exciting new outdoor ice rink. Bring your own skates or rent some for a small fee. The giant snowglobe is back, too.

Mon. – Wed., Dec. 2 - Dec. 18: Festive Feast

Enjoy a holiday buffet, seasonal entertainment and animal encounter in the zoo's historic African Lodge, which has been transformed into a holiday lodge for the season. Reservations and a separate fee are required for the 6 p.m. delight.

Mon. & Wed. Evenings: Santa Paws Workshop

At this fun new activity in Nature's Neighborhood, create customized gift packages for your own cat or dog at home, featuring zoo-baked tasty treats, personalized ornaments and more. Twice a week all December long from 5 - 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Shopping

Wrap up that last-minute shopping. From jewelry and apparel to animal sponsorships, plus the zoo's own homemade fudge and other sweets, the zoo has just what you're looking for. Lucas County residents get free admission with valid proof of residency.

Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 30: Junior Zookeeper

Children ages 11 and 12 will get to find out what it takes to be a zookeeper, by working alongside the zoo's own keepers preparing diets, cleaning enclosures, training behaviors and making enrichment. Enroll for one day, two or all three from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. There is a separate fee, but a Toledo Zoo member discount applies.

Dec. 31: Noon Year's Eve

All the fun of midnight comes 12 hours early in this family-friendly event. Enjoy ice-carving, cool crafts, ReZOOlutions and, of course, watching the ball rise at noon. The event is free with regular zoo admission and goes from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Camps & Classes:

Dec. 14: Hibernation Celebration

Dec. 27: Zooper Heroes

Dec. 28: Winter Wild Artist

Dec. 30: Penguins to Polar Bears

Need some kid-free time to shop, or just cure that cabin fever? Drop off your child ages 5-10 years old at the zoo for a winter adventure of exciting exhibit tours, amazing animal visitors, cool crafts and goofy games. There is a separate fee, but Toledo Zoo member discount applies.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.