Squirrel knocks out power to more than 1,000 Adrian residents

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Consumers Energy says a squirrel is to blame after more than 1,000 Adrian, Michigan residents woke up without electrical service Friday morning.

The company says a squirrel somehow damaged some equipment, knocking out power to 1,391 customers.

The outage lasted only about 90 minutes. Power was restored to all customers around 10 a.m. Friday.

It is unclear if the squirrel survived the incident.

