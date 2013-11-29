Thursday openings thin Black Friday crowds at local stores - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thursday openings thin Black Friday crowds at local stores

Area shoppers wasted no time heading out to local stores to hunt for post-Thanksgiving Black Friday deals.

With many stores opening Thursday night instead of Friday morning, waves of customers were more spread out, allowing morning shoppers to have a little more breathing room than in previous years.

This trend was apparent Friday on WTOL-11 Your Morning and Fox Toledo Daybreak when Toledo News Now's Amanda St. Hilaire and Natalie Clark reported live from five separate stores: Best Buy, Target, Meijer, Appliance Center, and Macy's.

By noon, Ali Hoxie showed Toledo's Franklin Park Mall had a steady crowd Friday, but nothing over the top. Doors opened on Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. and will close Friday at 9 p.m.

"It's a lot of fun. We have a lot to get done, but it's great to save money while we are getting it done," said shopper Becca Gorman.

"We just wanted to get out on Black Friday, walk around, see what deals there where and just run around with our kids in the mall," said Teri Cohen.

According to the National Retail Federation, 226 million people around the nation were shopping on Black Friday , up 7 percent from last year. However, the Toledo mall manager says it's too early to tell if shoppers spent more than last year.

"We have been open at midnight for three years. This is our third year, and with every year we are excited because the customers are coming," said general manager Erika Williams.

For some, Black Friday is more than just grabbing great deals, it's about bringing the family together.

"She's only 4 years old, so we haven't had a lot of opportunities to do it year after year, but her mother also works here at the mall, so it's easier, and it's kind of tradition," said Stev Hayies.

"It's a great day to get a lot of shopping in, and the stores do their part to make it easier on families. So we save a lot of money and have a good time," said Gorman.

