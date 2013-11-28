Elmore community gathers for free Thanksgiving dinner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Elmore community gathers for free Thanksgiving dinner

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
ELMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Over 400 people were served Thanksgiving dinner at Woodmore High School in Elmore Thursday.

In 2009, the Elmore Church of God hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for those who fell on hard times, and that tradition has continued.

"A group of us within the community decided to see how we could help those that were out of work, so we decided to provide a community Thanksgiving dinner," said Tom Willhardt, pastor of the Elmore Church of God.

Since 2009, the dinner has transitioned to more of a community even than just something for the less fortunate.

"A community like this makes it nice to live here, and we've been living here for quite a few years and it just works out," said Al Lieske.

Local businesses, Woodmore Schools and members of the community all chipped in to make the free dinner possible, and it holds a special place in many of the volunteers' hearts.

"There are so many that are elderly and have no one today, and it's great for them to get out and have fellowship and they're getting a decent meal," said Judy Young.

Event organizers say they fed more than 400 families and they are looking forward to next year.

