Toledo family needs help for 8-year-old with brain cancer

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

On Thanksgiving, many people talk about what they are thankful for. One Toledo family is thankful their son is still alive.

Eight-year-old Nicholas Goldthwaite was diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer in April. It took doctors months to figure out what was wrong, and it wasn't until one night when Nicholas was taken to the ER that his mother Patricia pushed doctors for tests.

"He did a CAT scan and he comes back and tells me there's a mass, and it's a large mass on his right side, and it was pushing his brain against each side of his skull," Patricia said.

Nicholas was admitted to the hospital immediately, and they performed surgery the next day.

He is still going through chemotherapy once a week, and he's on steroids. He has lost movement in his left hand and experiences deep pain in his ribcage.

"That kid has become my hero because of what he goes through," Patricia said.

But on Thanksgiving, Patricia says she is simply thankful her son is still alive.

"If I would have listened to the doctors and just took him home and gave him more ibuprofen to stop the headaches, they said most likely he would not have woken up," she said.

But now the bills are piling up. The home the Goldthwaites live in is not suitable, and even the wheelchair Nicholas uses doesn't fit him properly, causing a curve in his spine. So his mother's Christmas wish is for help.

"I would love to give them the space they need to fix the problems with the house, if they're fixable," she said. "It's an old house, there's a lot of problems that we just can't afford."

Click here to donate to the family.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.