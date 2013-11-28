Local group needs donations to bring Christmas to Toledo kids - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local group needs donations to bring Christmas to Toledo kids

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A group of friends is thinking ahead to how they can help families in need this Christmas.

The group started a charity called Down for the Clause three years ago. Each year, they have played Santa to Toledo families in need by helping put gifts under their trees.

"Being raised here and living here, it's just something that we want to do," said Timothy Pettaway. "We feel like if we can give the opportunity to other people, then in turn, other people can give the opportunity to other people."

This year, the group has 30 kids on their list to help, and they need people to open their hearts to help make Christmas special for the kids.

"We give the gifts to the kids, you know, and sometimes they don't know exactly what it is," Amanda Davis explained. "But just to see the boxes wrapped in Christmas paper, and you know, they may have a tree up or not, but for it to be empty underneath, and then we come with all the gifts, the kids are very excited."

The group adopts families in need and then buys things on the kids' Christmas lists. This year, the donations have been slow to come in. Down for the Clause has a goal of raising $6,500 to help the kids have a Christmas.

"It's for the community that you live in," Pettaway said. "The families that you're helping, it could be your neighbor. It could be someone you know. It could be someone you love, and to be able to help them out this Christmas season would be tremendous. Not just for them, but for you."

Visit the Down for the Clause Facebook page to donate.

