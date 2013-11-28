Findlay church spends Thanksgiving serving others

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Cooking for the family on Thanksgiving can sometimes be a tall order, but imagine cooking for 1,300 people! One church family did just that on Thursday.

Over 100 members of the Stonebridge Church of God in Findlay spent their holiday volunteering their time to give those in need a proper Thanksgiving meal and a loving family atmosphere. For the ninth year, volunteers gave up time with their own families to serve others as a church family.

"We just don't want people to feel lonely," said Kathy Smalley, an event coordinator. "It's a day for families, and if they are lonely, they can come here and eat with somebody, they don't have to eat at home, alone. And we want them to be able to have a good meal."

The first meal nine years ago served 600. This year they expect to serve 1,300 on site, and an additional 500 through deliveries.

Preparing the meals has even become a family affair for church members.

"We told our family nine years ago, ‘If you want Thanksgiving, come to the church and have it with us out there,'" said Brent Smalley. "And they have been, so it's great. It's become a family tradition for us now."

In total, 34 turkeys, 15 hams, 600 pounds of potatoes and all the rest of the trimmings were served. Was all the hard work worth it?

"Absolutely yes," Kathy said. "We have been so blessed. God blesses us, and we just want to share that blessing with others."

Stonebridge Church will be offering free holiday family portraits on Saturday, Dec. 7.

