Driver charged with vehicular homicide after 2 killed in turnpik - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver charged with vehicular homicide after 2 killed in turnpike crash

Andrew Gans Andrew Gans
FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people were killed Thanksgiving night after a fiery crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Andrew D. Gans, 24, of Kent, OH, was driving a black Infiniti M56 at speeds between 125 and 150 miles per hour westbound on the turnpike. The OSHP says they were aware of the speeding vehicle, but did not actively chase it because of safety concerns.

According to the OSHP, Gans hit two other vehicles over the span of 17 miles.

The incident ended around 7:15 p.m. just west of Fremont, when the OSHP says Gans rear-ended a Chrysler Town and Country minivan carrying a husband and wife from Toledo. Wilbur McCoy, 77, and Margaret McCoy, 77, were both killed in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which trapped them in the vehicle.

Gans was able to escape his vehicle just before it burst into flames. The OSHP say he was transported to a Toledo hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Gans has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide with a reckless specification. No court date has been set, but the case will go to a grand jury. 

Gans was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Gans was later moved to the Sandusky County Jail.
 
The case remains under investigation at this time.

All three lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were shut down at mile marker 89 for several hours because of the crash, but have since reopened.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Driver charged after 2 killed in turnpike crashMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly