Driver charged with vehicular homicide after 2 killed in turnpike crash

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Two people were killed Thanksgiving night after a fiery crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Andrew D. Gans, 24, of Kent, OH, was driving a black Infiniti M56 at speeds between 125 and 150 miles per hour westbound on the turnpike. The OSHP says they were aware of the speeding vehicle, but did not actively chase it because of safety concerns.

According to the OSHP, Gans hit two other vehicles over the span of 17 miles.

The incident ended around 7:15 p.m. just west of Fremont, when the OSHP says Gans rear-ended a Chrysler Town and Country minivan carrying a husband and wife from Toledo. Wilbur McCoy, 77, and Margaret McCoy, 77, were both killed in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which trapped them in the vehicle.

Gans was able to escape his vehicle just before it burst into flames. The OSHP say he was transported to a Toledo hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Gans has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide with a reckless specification. No court date has been set, but the case will go to a grand jury.

Gans was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and booked into the Lucas County Jail. Gans was later moved to the Sandusky County Jail.



The case remains under investigation at this time.

All three lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were shut down at mile marker 89 for several hours because of the crash, but have since reopened.

