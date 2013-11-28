Monroe County bank robbery suspect arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County bank robbery suspect arrested

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a man who robbed a Frenchtown Township bank on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the 61-year-old suspect robbed the Key Bank on North Telegraph Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was arrested by deputies at a Mario Drive home in Frenchtown Township just after midnight Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is not yet releasing the suspect's name, per Michigan law.

