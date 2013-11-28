Local family continues 8-year tradition camping out for Black Friday

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

They've been camped out in their heated tent since 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping. Thanksgiving has turned into a shopper's dream, with several stores open all day. People have been coming and going trying to buy their deals before the Black Friday rush.



Retailers are opening Thursday evening to offer the earliest Black Friday shopping deals ever. About 140 million people are planning to shop over the four-day weekend, which is traditionally the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Sims family has been camped out at the Best Buy in Perrysburg since 5 p.m. Wednesday, as part of their tradition, running eight years strong. On Thursday morning, they could be seen playing Frisbee outside the store to keep warm.

Inside their planted "man cave" are blankets, a cot, chairs, even a laptop to research deals "too good to pass up." They don't plan on abandoning their tradition any time soon and use a space heater to keep the tent warm.

Anthony Sims says he is nuts, but only one day of the year. He and his family have been camping out to get the best prices on laptops, some of which they will keep, with the rest going to missionaries.

"The kind of deals that you get today you don't normally, I haven't seen at all this whole year," said Sims.

His son says strategy is key.

"I quote Hunger Games: May the odds be ever in your favor. 'Cause it feels like Hunger Games when you're going through. You pick off the fittest," laughed A.J. Sims.

All jokes aside, the Sims say this is the cheapest way to get laptops. As a whole, they're estimating at least $1,000 in savings.

But is it worth camping out with only a space heater to keep warm?

"If I was by myself maybe not, but having the fellowship of the family along, yes very much," said Kenneth Dady.

"Hopefully they'll look back on it as a positive experience, like I did my dad with hunting," said Anthony Sims.

It's an experience this family says they will keep alive for another eight years.

