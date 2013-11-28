Family continues 8-year tradition camping out for Black Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local family continues 8-year tradition camping out for Black Friday

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping. Thanksgiving has turned into a shopper's dream, with several stores open all day. People have been coming and going trying to buy their deals before the Black Friday rush. 
    
Retailers are opening Thursday evening to offer the earliest Black Friday shopping deals ever. About 140 million people are planning to shop over the four-day weekend, which is traditionally the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Sims family has been camped out at the Best Buy in Perrysburg since 5 p.m. Wednesday, as part of their tradition, running eight years strong. On Thursday morning, they could be seen playing Frisbee outside the store to keep warm.

Inside their planted "man cave" are blankets, a cot, chairs, even a laptop to research deals "too good to pass up." They don't plan on abandoning their tradition any time soon and use a space heater to keep the tent warm.

Anthony Sims says he is nuts, but only one day of the year. He and his family have been camping out to get the best prices on laptops, some of which they will keep, with the rest going to missionaries.

"The kind of deals that you get today you don't normally, I haven't seen at all this whole year," said Sims.

His son says strategy is key.

"I quote Hunger Games: May the odds be ever in your favor. 'Cause it feels like Hunger Games when you're going through. You pick off the fittest," laughed A.J. Sims.

All jokes aside, the Sims say this is the cheapest way to get laptops. As a whole, they're estimating at least $1,000 in savings.

But is it worth camping out with only a space heater to keep warm?

"If I was by myself maybe not, but having the fellowship of the family along, yes very much," said Kenneth Dady.

"Hopefully they'll look back on it as a positive experience, like I did my dad with hunting," said Anthony Sims.

It's an experience this family says they will keep alive for another eight years.

