Suspect in custody after police chase through Toledo area

Multiple departments helped in the pursuit, which ended in Sylvania.
The suspect was taken into custody at the intersection of Monroe and Acres.
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania Police confirm a suspect has been arrested after a wild chase through the area Thanksgiving afternoon.

The chase began just after noon on US-23 southbound, and spanned through Sylvania, Toledo, Maumee, Rossford, Northwood, Perrysburg and back to Sylvania before the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect was arrested at the intersection of Monroe Street and Acres Road around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

