TripAdvisor surveys Thanksgiving traditions

With the nation celebrating Thanksgiving today, TripAdvisor asked Americans about their Thanksgiving plans and traditions. 

According to more than 1,200 survey respondents:

Top Thanksgiving Traditions:

  1. 82% indulge in holiday food
  2. 80% visit with family and friends
  3. 51% share what I'm thankful for
  4. 42% watch football games/sporting events
  5. 32% watch holiday movies/festive parades

Favorite Traditional Thanksgiving Food:

  1. 41% will enjoy turkey
  2. 19% will eat stuffing
  3. 10% will have pumpkin pie for dessert

Dining In Vs. Out

  • 85% will eat Thanksgiving dinner at home
  • 15% will dine at a restaurant that day

Black Friday Shopping

  • 45% of U.S. respondents plan to take a Black Friday shopping trip, a 12 percent increase from those that anticipated doing so in 2012

How Will You Tie Together Thanksgiving And Hanukkah (Thanksgivukkah):

  • 68% say eat a medley of traditional Thanksgiving and Hanukkah foods
  • 68% say light a menorah during Thanksgiving dinner
  • 40% say exchange Hanukkah gifts during Thanksgiving dinner

