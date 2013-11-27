Cherry Street Mission, Real Seafood Co offer Thanksgiving meal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cherry Street Mission, Real Seafood Co offer Thanksgiving meal

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Cherry Street Mission is teaming up with the owner of the Real Seafood Company to offer the less fortunate a hot Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Starting at 4 a.m., volunteers will begin cooking over 1,000 meals at the restaurant.

"It's been great. The disappointing part is that it's need now more than it was two years ago," said Mike Gibbons, president and CEO of Main Street Ventures, owner of Real Seafood Company. "We served, I think, about 1,000 meals the first year, 1,200 meals the second year, and 1,400 meals this year."

After seeing there was a need for it three years ago, Gibbons contacted Cherry Street Mission to set it all up. Six hundred meals will be home-delivered, and 800 clients of the mission and surrounding shelters will be driven to the Real Seafood Company to be served a meal and a bit of normalcy.

"When we talked about this, what a great thing it would me for a lot of these people who'd never have a chance to sit in a nice restaurant and have somebody wait on them, to have one day out of the year to experience something like that," Gibbons said.

"When you're a part of something where such great need is being met all at the same time, that's a high day for everybody," added Dan Rogers, president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission.

Gibbons' family and employees donate their time to help. In all, they'll serve about one ton of food, which is all donated, as well.

"We live in a people-rich community, and this even really is demonstrative of how a community really is overwhelmingly willing to meet the human need of its fellow neighbors," Rogers said.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Cherry Street Mission, Real Seafood Co offer Thanksgiving mealMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly