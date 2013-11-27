Hollywood Casino offering Thanksgiving buffet - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Kitchens in the area spent Wednesday preparing for families to pull up to their tables for Thanksgiving, and that includes tables at the Hollywood Casino.

Employees at the casino have been planning for over a week to make the perfect spread for people who will eat there on Thanksgiving. They say they are expecting 1,000-1,200 people to come, and they ordered 500 pounds of Turkey for it.

The kitchen staff was busy stuffing birds, prepping pastries and whipping up conventional and non-conventional Turkey Day trimmings. This is the second year the casino has offered a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner.

"With the offerings, we'll probably have about 450 pounds of ham. We're going to have about 3-500 pounds of shrimp for the peel and eat shrimp that we're going to offer, about 85 pounds of pumpkin pies that we'll go through in that period of time," said Ken Bredeson, from the casino.

The doors for the epic buffet will open Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

