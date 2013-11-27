Franklin Park stops selling mall gift cards - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Franklin Park stops selling mall gift cards

‘Tis the season for shopping, but expect some changes if you're shopping at the Franklin Park Mall. They will no longer be selling mall gift cards.

According to the mall manager, the mall stopped selling its gift cards after it was taken over by Starwood Retail Properties on Nov. 13. Shoppers who already have gift cards can still use them at the mall, but they cannot be refunded. Individual stores in the mall will sell their own gift cards.

A former mall employee, Jody Branham, says the mall gift cards were useful when he worked there.

"I used to run the Game Stop in the mall a long time ago, and [the gift cards] were nice because a lot of times kids would get those for Christmas and they would come in and use them at our store," Branham said. "It was nice to have the option to use them anywhere you wanted in the mall."

The old gift cards can be used anywhere American Express is taken, including the mall, gas stations and more.

