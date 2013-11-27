Franklin Park stops selling mall gift cards

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

‘Tis the season for shopping, but expect some changes if you're shopping at the Franklin Park Mall. They will no longer be selling mall gift cards.

According to the mall manager, the mall stopped selling its gift cards after it was taken over by Starwood Retail Properties on Nov. 13. Shoppers who already have gift cards can still use them at the mall, but they cannot be refunded. Individual stores in the mall will sell their own gift cards.

A former mall employee, Jody Branham, says the mall gift cards were useful when he worked there.

"I used to run the Game Stop in the mall a long time ago, and [the gift cards] were nice because a lot of times kids would get those for Christmas and they would come in and use them at our store," Branham said. "It was nice to have the option to use them anywhere you wanted in the mall."

The old gift cards can be used anywhere American Express is taken, including the mall, gas stations and more.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.