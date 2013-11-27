Lenawee Co soldier pleads not guilty to murder - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee Co soldier pleads not guilty to murder

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Alocal soldier accused of murder while home on leave has pleaded not guilty tocharges.

BrianJames Madesa Gogue is accused of strangling and killing a 20-year-old man andthen stabbing an 18-year-old man in their Lenawee County home in October. Henow faces felony charges for murder, assault and weapons. Prosecutors have notcome forward with a motive.

Goguepleaded not guilty to the charges in court Wednesday. The case will now go to apre-trial hearing in circuit court, scheduled for Jan. 29.

