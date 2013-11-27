Liberty Center Schools looking to community for upgrade - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Liberty Center Schools looking to community for upgrade

LIBERTY CENTER, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Alocal community is coming together to find ways to improve their schoolfacilities.

TheLiberty Center school district has two potential building upgrade plans ontheir website. The district is proposing some major changes to the buildings.

Thedistrict says the age of the buildings makes them hard to heat and coolproperty, they aren't equipped to handle new technology, the location causestraffic issues and there isn't enough space. And some parents agree.

"There'ssome major issues, not only with the age of the buildings, but the location aswell," said Shane Hollenbaugh, a parent in the district.

Sodistrict leaders are looking into either upgrading their current facilities orbuilding new ones at a new location. Both plans are posted on the website andthe district is asking for parents' opinions.

"They'vecommunicated everything, they've shown the plans," Hollenbaugh said.

Hollenbaughhopes the community will support the district's plan.

"It'simportant for the kids to have a comfortable environment to learn in," he said.

