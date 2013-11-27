Increased traffic means increased patrols this holiday week

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local agencies are gearing up to keep people safe on the roads this Thanksgiving.

OSHP has kicked off a new campaign called Lights for Lives here in northwest Ohio. It is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign, focused on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping as many vehicles as possible to save as many lives as possible.

Lights for Lives started Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will run until Thanksgiving day at 6 a.m. Officers are focusing on seatbelt use, distracted drivers and impaired drivers.

"Our efforts on impaired driving is going to be stepped up a little bit," said Lt. William Bowers, of OSHP. "We're going to have extra units out, especially leading into the weekend."

Lt. Bowers says Thanksgiving weekend is a little more hectic this year because now only will there be holiday travelers, but the Ohio State versus University of Michigan game is happening, as well.

According to AAA, 43.4 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. The OSHP is urging drivers to plan ahead for increased driving time.

Wood County, specifically, will have more sets of eyes on the roads on Thanksgiving. A traffic safety grant from the state is helping add at least two deputies to patrol as part of the county's own traffic blitz.

"I feel like it helps other drivers that might not be apt to mind the rules, to obey the speed limits," said Darlene McGee, who is driving to Mississippi for the holiday.

The sheriff's office is focusing enforcement on U.S. 6, near Bowling Green. There have been several serious crashes in that area, including one in May of last year, when a driver died at Sand Ridge Road.

"We actually have a map in the office where we look at where those crashes have taken place, and we really work hard to be visible in those areas and try to avoid future crashes," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

