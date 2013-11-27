Board of Elections prepares for Toledo, Ottawa Hills recounts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Board of Elections prepares for Toledo, Ottawa Hills recounts

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

By pulling small sheets of paper out of a bowl, board members with the Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday conducted a random draw to determine which precincts will be part of the recounts for the Toledo City Council race and the Ottawa Hills Village Council race.

“They randomly selected 5 percent of the votes cast in the City of Toledo, and in a second draw they randomly selected 5 percent of the votes cast in Ottawa Hills,” said Lucas County BOE Director Meghan Gallagher.

State mandated recounts are needed because the certified election results have Larry Sykes beating out Adam Martinez for a Toledo City Council seat by just five votes, and Robert Reichert edging out Edward Shimborske for a seat on Ottawa Hills Council by one vote.

“What we have to do now is we have to get all of the ballots from the precincts that were drawn. We will then, in bi-partisan teams, hand-tally those vote totals, and compare the results with the computer with our hand tally,” Gallagher said. “If those hand tallies match, then the recount is complete. If it’s not matching on the third time, then an entire district-wide hand tally recount will need to occur.”

The recounts are scheduled to be conducted on December 5.     

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here. 

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Board of Elections prepares for Toledo, Ottawa Hills recounts

By pulling small sheets of paper out of a bowl, board members with the Lucas County Board of Elections on Wednesday conducted a random draw to determine which precincts will be part of the recounts for the Toledo City Council race and the Ottawa Hills Village Council race.

“They randomly selected 5 percent of the votes cast in the City of Toledo, and in a second draw they randomly selected 5 percent of the votes cast in Ottawa Hills,” said Lucas County BOE Director Meghan Gallagher.

State mandated recounts are needed because the certified election results have Larry Sykes beating out Adam Martinez for a Toledo City Council seat by just five votes, and Robert Reichert edging out Edward Shimborske for a seat on Ottawa Hills Council by one vote.

“What we have to do now is we have to get all of the ballots from the precincts that were drawn. We will then, in bi-partisan teams, hand-tally those vote totals, and compare the results with the computer with our hand tally,” Gallagher said. “If those hand tallies match, then the recount is complete. If it’s not matching on the third time, then an entire district-wide hand tally recount will need to occur.”

The recounts are scheduled to be conducted on December 5.     

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here. 

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

-- /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} -->
Powered by Frankly