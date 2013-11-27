Parents happy with decision to drop interim from Durant’s title - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parents happy with decision to drop interim from Durant’s title

A day after the Toledo Public School Board decided to drop the word "interim" from Superintendent Dr. Romulus Durant's name; parents say they're happy with the decision.

"He's not afraid to get his hands dirty, he's not afraid to step in.  He's come to our PTO meetings.  He's definitely made his presence known as somebody who cares about our schools and wants the best for them," said parent Heather Everitt.

Durant, himself a graduate of Waite High School, spearheaded the district's levy renewal campaign. After the levy passed by a considerable margin, the school board gave Durant a contract extension and dropped the word interim from his title.

Parents say there is still a lot on Durant's to do list, though.

"One thing that I really want to see him tackle is bringing parent involvement back to TPS district. I think that's one of the major things that are lacking,"

The new permanent title for Durant isn't a done deal just yet.  He still needs to negotiate his new contract.

