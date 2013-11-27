To fly or to drive: The travelers’ conundrum - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

To fly or to drive: The travelers’ conundrum

You've got to make the journey home this Thanksgiving to see grandma, taste her famous prune dressing and of course hang out with the rest of the family. But how to get there? Should you shell out some extra cash and enjoy the (relative) comfort of air travel? Or load up the car and road trip it?

Depending on the distance of your trip, schedule and budget, either could be the right choice.

Gas prices are down as compared to this time last year. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Toledo is $3.13 right now. That's considerably less than the $3.40 drivers paid last Thanksgiving. The Department of Energy offers a tool to calculate exactly how much you'll spend on gas during your holiday trek.

Airfare is also cheaper this year. Those who choose to fly will spend $377.56 on average this year, compared to $384.81 during the same period last year.

So? Have you made the call yet?

If you've decided to pack the family into the car and sacrifice your time to save some money, you're by no means alone. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics says about 91 percent of holiday travelers will reach their destination by car, while only about 6 percent will fly.

Staying in the comfort of your own home this Thanksgiving? Track your loved ones' flights with Flight Aware.

