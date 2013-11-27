PHOTO OP: Giant ship propeller on display at Great Lakes museum - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Weighing in at a mere 22 tons, a giant ship propeller has been installed in front of the National Museum of the Great Lakes, which is taking shape in Toledo's Marina District.

On Tuesday, crews installed the propeller from the S.S. John Sherwin steamship. It was cast in Toledo in 1958 by the American Shipbuilding Company when the boat was built. It's on permanent loan from the Interlake Steamship Company.

The hope is the artifact will be a big hit at the museum, with people wanting to take a picture in front of it.

"This is one of those icon pieces. We anticipate hundreds and thousands of people will want to have their photographs taken in front of it from all across the world," said Anna Kolin.

The city of Toledo's Engineering Services managed the installation, paid for through a grant from Ohio Cultural Facilities Commission.

