EDITORIAL: Shop local on Small Business Saturday

Posted by WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

For local retailers, this Saturday is known as Small Business Saturday, where shoppers are encouraged and incenticized to shop local merchants, as well as the big box stores.  

The program began a couple of years ago and has gained steam in markets all over the country. Shopping on this holiday weekend is part of the American culture.

If you can, remember to give a local merchant an opportunity to earn your business. You can be sure that every dollar you spend will be reinvested in the community and will be deeply, deeply appreciated.

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST
    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

