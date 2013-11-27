Don't Waste Your Money: Great gadget deals with no crowds or lines

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

Black Friday is now Thursday. So millions of Americans are cutting short their Thanksgiving dinner to wait in line for a new TV, tablet or toy.



With the exception of a few doorbusters, you don't have to ruin Thanksgiving to get the best deals on gadgets.



Savings Blogger Spending Thanksgiving With Family



Andrea Deckard is a nationally known savings blogger, and on her website Savings Lifestyle, she gives hundreds of tips for saving money.



This may come as a surprise: She refuses to shop this year's early Black Friday.



Still, Deckard says she really won't miss that much.

What Will You Miss?



For instance, one of the hottest Thanksgiving Day sales is Walmart's free $100 gift card if you buy an iPad Mini. Target, Meijer, and other stores also plan to give out iPad gift cards (they are not allowed to discount the new model).



But Deckard says you'll get close to the same discount later, perhaps a $50 or $75 gift card. She says her family time is worth more than that on Thanksgiving.



"It's not something I am willing to wait in line on Thanksgiving for, and I do imagine they are going to have something like that leading up to Christmas," explained Deckard.



The website Deal News agrees, and says the Sunday after Black Friday, and the following weekend, offer gadget prices almost as low.

Deal News also says Black Friday weekend is not the best time to find great prices on name brand TVs, like Panasonic and Samsung. Most markdowns, it says, are on "off brand" TVs.



"Historically, over the past couple of years, as I have been watching this closely," Deckard said, "we're going to see tons of great deals leading up to Christmas."



In addition, Deckard and Deal News both say the lowest clothing prices are actually the week before Christmas, when stores slash prices on sweaters and other winter clothing.



Apps To Help You Save



To find the best deals, Deckard's smart phone is loaded with savings apps, among them:

-Price comparison apps like Red Laser

-Seasonal Black Friday apps like BFAds

-Store apps like Target's Cartwheel



-For grocery savings, her newest app of choice is Favado



In addition, she says watch Amazon, which will match many of the best gadget deals at other stores.



"Amazon is doing something really cool this year. They are price matching some of the deals you see in the stores. So if you don't want to go to the store to pick it up, Amazon, in many cases, will match that price online. You are going to get free shipping and get it delivered right to your door," Deckard said.



No Deals On Hot New Game Consoles



The only gadgets she says you should have to wait in line for should be the new PS4 and XBox One -and don't expect deals.



Deckard says prices will come down on older game consoles, such as the XBox 360, right until Christmas.



The Bottom Line



You will have plenty of opportunities between now and Christmas Eve to grab a deal on a TV, tablet, or other gadget.



Plus, some items will be at their lowest price point the week before Christmas.



That way you don't miss Thanksgiving dinner, and you don't waste your money.

