Police seek man wanted on 2 warrants

Police need your help finding a man with two warrants.

Anthony Finn Jr. currently has a felony warrant out of Toledo for receiving stolen property, along with a warrant out of Maumee for contempt of court.

Finn is described as a black male standing approximately 6'2" and weighing 210 pounds.

If you know any information that could help lead to his arrest, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

