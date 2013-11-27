Tree lighting launches annual ‘Brighten A Child's Life' campaign

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Bob LaClair says they've seen many success stories where funds have provided programs and support to pediatric services to help change outcomes.

Fifth Third Bank's 28th annual Brighten A Child's Life campaign to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, officially began Wednesday with a tree-lighting ceremony in the Fifth Third Banking Center downtown. The fundraising campaign will continue through Dec. 31.

Participating in the tree-lighting ceremony was Lucy Serna, a 5-year-old patient at Mercy Children's Hospital that was born with Atrial Septal Disorder. President and CEO of Fifth Third Bank Bob LaClair; Carla Nowak, vice president of marketing; and Donna Ruedisueli, director of Women's and Children's Services at Mercy Children's Hospital also participated in the ceremony.

Throughout the campaign, holiday trees will be located at the 47 Fifth Third Banking Centers and Bank Mart locations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Each person who makes a donation will have the opportunity to add his or her name to the Brighten a Child's Life light bulb ornament.

Proceeds from the event will benefit pediatric services at Mercy Children's Hospital. Some of the services include, the Autism Clinic, HippoTherapy services, Child Life program and Family Care Team.

"Fifth Third Bank has an outstanding tradition of support, and Mercy Children's Hospital is so grateful for the generosity of this community leader. This campaign supports a variety of programs, helping to ensure our patients receive the best possible pediatric care," said Barb Martin, chief administrative office of Mercy Children's Hospital.

This year's campaign will add to the $841,791 that has been donated over the past 27 years.

