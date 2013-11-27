505 Thanksgiving baskets created for Lenawee County families

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Old Newsboys: Doing good in Toledo for 83 years

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping.

Northwest Ohioans are marking the Thanksgiving holiday with food, football and shopping.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

More than 500 baskets were put together for Lenawee County families in need this Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of people in Lenawee County will have a full plate on Thanksgiving thanks to the generosity of the community.

One by one, donated food items went home to Lenawee County families in need. Adrian middle schoolers spent Tuesday packing them up and handing them out, as part of an annual tradition. This year, they made 505 baskets, complete with a turkey, stuffing, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Those in charge hope the event benefits not only those bringing home a basket, but the students who volunteered their time.

"I want them to learn how to reach out and give to others. Some of us are doing very well, so I want them to step forward and say, 'You know what? Let me help somebody,'" said Roy Gonzalez.

Families bringing home a basket say they have one message for everyone who donated and volunteered:

"Thank you and I hope your Thanksgiving is as good as you've made mine," said Taletha Mosse, a Clinton resident.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.