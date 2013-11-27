Hot on the Web: ‘Spartacus’ Prank, Paralympian surprised - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Starbucks ‘Spartacus’ Prank, Paralympian surprised by his hero

(Toledo News Now) -

Hot on the Web: Nov. 27.

A group of men reenact the infamous "I'm Spartacus" scene at an unsuspecting Starbucks.

A paralympic sprinter is surprised by his childhood hero Bo Jackson on the Arsenio Hall Show.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly