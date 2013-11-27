Maumee Mayor recommends pay raise for volunteer fire fighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee Mayor recommends pay raise for volunteer fire fighters

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Maumee Mayor Rich Carr says he wants to raise the pay rate for his city's volunteer fire fighters.

Right now, volunteers get paid $30 to $40 per run, depending on their rank.  Mayor Carr wants to raise that by five percent.

"We want to make sure they're being treated fairly," said Mayor Carr.  "This Thanksgiving, if the fire whistle goes off while they're sitting at the dinner table, they don't even think, they just take off and go."

Mayor Carr gave a pay raise recommendation to the Maumee City Council last Monday.  He says there will be reductions in the 2014 budget, but this pay bump is necessary.

It's been five years since the last pay raise for Maumee's volunteer fire fighters.  Maumee Fire Chief Rick Monto says he's looking forward to this recommendation passing.

"I'm sure they will appreciate it," he said.  "Sometimes they don't feel like they're appreciated and with what city council is going to do its going to help them feel better."

The Maumee City Council will vote on the pay raise next month.  If approved, it would go into effect immediately.

